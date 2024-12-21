JOINT PRESS STATEMENT BY THE ZAMBIA DEFENCE FORCE AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES

The Zambia Defence Force and all law enforcement agencies have resolved to enhance measures aimed at safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens. In this regard, we wish to issue a stern warning to all individuals engaging in activities that threaten the safety and security of the nation.

From henceforth, the Zambia Police Service, in collaboration with other law enforcement wings and the Zambia Defence Force, will actively identify and apprehend individuals found in possession of the following:

Military Wear: Unauthorized persons wearing military attire or items resembling such will be subjected to the full force of the law.

Guns and Offensive Weapons: Possession of firearms or offensive weapons, including but not limited to machetes, intended to endanger lives, will result in immediate arrest and prosecution.

Furthermore, the Zambia Police Service strongly urges the textile industry, traders, and members of the general public to refrain from engaging in the unlicensed manufacturing, trading, and wearing of military regalia. Any individual found to be an accessory to these unlawful acts, whether as a seller or buyer, will be held accountable and shall not be excused on grounds of ignorance.

In addition, the public is warned against the practice of painting motor vehicles in camouflage patterns that resemble the colors and designs of either the Defence Force or law enforcement agencies. Such acts are misleading and may be used to perpetrate criminal activities, thereby undermining public trust and safety.

The general public is strongly urged to remain vigilant and to report, without delay, any individuals they observe engaging in these illegal activities. Reports can be made to the nearest police station.

As security institutions, our paramount duty is to protect the people of Zambia and maintain public order. We appeal for your cooperation to ensure that our communities remain safe and secure.

Issued by:

Mr. Graphel C. Musamba

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

For and on behalf of the Zambia Defence Force and Law Enforcement Agencies

20th December, 2024