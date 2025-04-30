JOINT PRESS STATEMENT

FROM THE MINISTRY OF YOUTH, SPORT AND ARTS & THE MINISTRY OF TOURISM ON THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TROPHY TOUR IN ZAMBIA



Livingstone, Zambia –29th April 2025

The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, today celebrated a historic moment as Zambia welcomed the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy in the heart of Livingstone aboard the African Queen, cruising along the majestic Zambezi River at sunset.



This unprecedented occasion represents more than a sporting milestone, it is a celebration of Zambian pride, possibility and potential. The arrival of the UEFA Champions League Trophy marks Zambia’s growing footprint on the global sporting stage and reaffirms Zambia’s commitment to empowering young people through sport, culture and tourism.





Speaking at the event, Youth, Sport and Arts Minister Hon. Elvis C. Nkandu, emphasized that football is more than a game in Zambia, it is hope, identity, and a pathway to greatness.



“Seeing this iconic trophy here, at the foot of the mighty Mosi-oa-Tunya, shows our young people that their dreams are valid and the world is indeed watching.”

Hon. Rodney Sikumba, Minister of Tourism, who was represented by Director Tourism added



“Hosting the UEFA Champions League Trophy in Livingstone is not only a win for sport but also a strategic boost for tourism. It shines a spotlight on one of Africa’s most breathtaking destinations and demonstrates how cultural and sporting events can unite and elevate our nation on the global map.”





The UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, presented by Heineken, was made possible through dedicated partnership and support. Speaking at the event, Heineken Zambia Country Managing Director, Jan Van Velzen said,



“as Heineken, we believe in bringing people together through unforgettable experiences. We are proud to have brought the UEFA Champions League Trophy to Zambia for the first time to inspire, unite, and show what is possible when passion meets