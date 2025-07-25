Joint Statement by KBF, and National Congress Party President Pastor Peter Chanda

Press Statement



Joint Statement by Zambia Must Prosper President, Mr. Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF), and National Congress Party President, Pastor Peter Chanda





Date: 25th July 2025



As leaders within the Tonse Alliance, we, Mr. Kelvin Fube Bwalya, President of Zambia Must Prosper, and Pastor Peter Chanda, President of the National Congress Party, convened to reaffirm our joint commitment to the core values and founding principles of the Alliance.





This strategic engagement comes at a time when our nation reflects on the enduring legacy of the Late Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, whose leadership and dedication to national unity and democratic governance continue to inspire our collective path forward.





In this spirit, we call on all Tonse Alliance members and partners to uphold the values of unity, peace, and selfless service. The Alliance was not formed to serve individual ambitions, but to offer a strong, people centered alternative leadership rooted in national interest and transformation.





We urge all individuals harboring personal or divisive agendas to set them aside and refocus on the greater purpose of the Tonse Alliance to deliver on the promises made to the Zambian people and to build a stronger, more equitable nation.





As we consolidate the Tonse Alliance agenda and strengthen our partnerships, we do so with humility, clarity, and determination, ensuring that the ideals of unity, integrity, and progress are preserved in honor of our late Republican President.





Let us move forward together, not as fragmented voices, but as a united front committed to the future of Zambia.



#TonseAlliance #UnityForZambia #ECLLegacy