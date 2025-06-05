Jordaan tells Parliament, only SAFA members can decide his fate, not external pressure





Danny Jordaan, President of the South African Football Association (SAFA), told Parliament that his tenure is determined solely by SAFA members through a democratic vote, not by external pressures or personal choice.





Facing criticism over mismanagement, financial issues, and SAFA’s performance, Jordaan emphasized that only the SAFA National Executive Committee and its members have the authority to remove him.





This follows reports of unpaid staff, R70 million in irregular expenditure flagged by the Auditor-General, and public calls for his resignation, including from figures like Mkhuleko Hlengwa, chair of Parliament’s sports portfolio committee.





Jordaan, in office since 2013, was re-elected unopposed in 2022 for a third term.





Meanwhile South Africans reflect mixed sentiments, with some praising his contributions to South African football, like securing sponsorships and hosting the 2010 World Cup, while others demand accountability and his ousting, citing ongoing controversies and rape allegations from 2017, which he denies.