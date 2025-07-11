Former Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson has left Ajax after the Dutch club agreed to terminate his contract a year early.

The England midfielder, who joined the Dutch giants in January 2024, was under contract until June 2026 but is now free to join another club.

The 35-year-old captained and made more than 50 appearances for Ajax and is understood to have interest from clubs in England and across Europe.

He leaves Ajax after narrowly missing out on the Dutch league title as PSV Eindhoven were crowned champions on the final day of last season.

“I would like to express my immense gratitude to everyone associated with Ajax. To play for this club was an honour in itself,” said Henderson.

“To have the privilege of captaining it was even more so. My only regret is that we didn’t deliver more success for the amazing supporters.”

Former Liverpool captain Henderson was back on Merseyside in recent days to mourn the death of former team-mate Diogo Jota, who was killed last week in a car accident.

“Due to the tragic events of last week, and the devastating loss of my former team-mate Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, it doesn’t feel right at this moment to say or do more than share this brief statement,” said Henderson.

“I am fully aware that I owe [Ajax], my team-mates, and the supporters a fuller and more personal thank you. I will, of course, do that when the time feels more appropriate.

“For now, I want to express my appreciation to Ajax once again, as well as everyone I haven’t had the chance to speak to in person yesterday, all of you who make this club so special.”

During his 12 years at Anfield Henderson won the Premier League – the club’s first league title in 30 years – Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, Fifa Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup and Community Shield.

After leaving Liverpool, Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq on a three-year deal but his time in the Saudi Pro League lasted less than six months before he joined Ajax.