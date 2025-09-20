Jose Mourinho has admitted that joining Fenerbahce was a mistake

Jose Mourinho has admitted that joining Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce was a mistake.

The 62-year-old coach has been out of work since last month, when Fenerbahce dismissed him after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

His availability immediately fueled speculation about his next move, and earlier this week he was strongly linked with Benfica following the dismissal of Bruno Lage. On Thursday, Benfica confirmed Mourinho’s appointment in a statement to the country’s Securities Market Commission, announcing a contract that runs until the end of the 2026–27 season.

At his unveiling press conference, Mourinho reflected on his short spell in Turkey and set out his ambitions for Benfica.

“My career has been rich, I’ve coached in different countries. I made the wrong choice, but I have no regrets. I made a mistake going to Fenerbahce, but I gave everything until the last day. Coaching Benfica is returning to my level,” Mourinho said.

Looking ahead, he expressed confidence in Benfica’s potential to challenge for silverware.

“Promises are worth what they’re worth. At the time, at FC Porto, I promised and could have broken them. I truly believe Benfica has everything it takes to win the championship. They’ve dropped points, and we may drop more, but we’re starting from scratch.

Benfica has the potential in the dressing room to be champions. It’s not a promise, but the conviction that we can and should make it happen. The context for me is coaching one of the biggest clubs in the world.”