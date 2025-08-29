Jose Mourinho sacked by Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce two days after the club was eliminated from the Champions League playoffs by Benfica.

“Our Professional Football First Team’s technical director, Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us,” the club said in a statement. “We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career.”

Former Manchester United manager Mourinho was appointed as Fenerbahce’s new head coach on a two-year deal in June 2024 as the club looked to win the Super Lig title for the first time in more than a decade.

However, Mourinho was unable to guide Fenerbahce to the title, as they finished second for the FOURTH season in succession.

The Turkish outfit won 26 and drew six of their 36 league matches, ending up on 90 points, but that wasn’t enough to get them over the line, as Galatasaray came out on top once again.

Following another second-place finish, Fenerbache qualified for the Champions League third qualifying round. They got past Eredivisie side Feyenoord with a 6-4 aggregate win before going up against Benfica in the play-off for a place in the league phase of Europe’s elite club competition.

During his time in Istanbul, Mourinho won 37 and drew 14 of his 62 games in charge, recording a 59.7 per cent win rate.

Mourinho is the second former United manager to have been axed in the past 12 hours after Besiktas made the decision to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their Conference League defeat to Lausanne-Sport.