Jose Mourinho set for Benfica return

Jose Mourinho is on the verge of returning to management, with Benfica expected to appoint him as their new head coach before the weekend.

The move follows the dismissal of Bruno Lage after the club’s shock Champions League defeat to Qarabag.

The Lisbon giants had initially considered Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, but reports from Portugal indicate that a deal with Mourinho has already been struck, with only final contractual details to be agreed.

Mourinho, 62, briefly managed Benfica at the start of his career in 2000, taking charge of 11 matches before departing. He went on to achieve major success with Porto, winning both the UEFA Cup and Champions League, before moving on to Chelsea and later managing Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma and, most recently, Fenerbahce.

Benfica president Rui Costa confirmed the urgency of the club’s decision after their European collapse. “Regarding the next coach, we expect to have the new one on the bench at Vila das Aves next Saturday,” Costa told Portuguese media.

Lage came under fire for throwing away a two-goal lead at home to Qarabag, with the result seen as a major blow to Benfica’s ambitions of re-establishing domestic dominance.

If confirmed, Mourinho’s appointment would mark a homecoming for one of Portugal’s most decorated coaches, as Benfica seek to steady their season and reassert their place among Europe’s elite.