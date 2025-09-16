Jose Mourinho: “What Ten Hag has in his time at Manchester United, I didn’t have.”





“I didn’t have that level of support. I didn’t have that level of trust. So I left sad, because I felt I was in the beginning of the process.”





“In some moments, I felt if they trusted me and believed in my experience things could be different.”





“There are still a couple of players still there I didn’t want five or six years ago.





“I think they represent a little bit what I consider not the best professional profile to a club of a certain dimension. But I did my job there.”





“Time always tells the truth. I would love Manchester United to succeed.