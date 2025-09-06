Joseph Malanji appeals against his jail terms

JAILED former Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji alias Bonanza, and his co-convict, Fredson Yamba, have appealed against their jail terms.







The convicts also want to be released on bail pending determination of their appeals before the Lusaka High Court.





On Thursday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Court jailed Mr Malanji to four years imprisonment with hard labour for possession of illicitly obtained properties.





The assets include two helicopters, three houses plus over US$200,000 cash, all deemed to be proceeds of crime.



On the other hand, Mr Yamba, who is former Secretary to the Treasury was jailed three years for wilful failure to comply with the law and procedure guideline procurement of public properties.





This is linked to the manner he authorized transfer of K108million and K45million for purchase of a chancery at the Zambian Mission in Turkey.



The prosecution had alleged that the transfered money was later diverted and used to acquire assets belonging to Mr Malanji





Acting Lusaka chief resident magistrate Irene Wishimanga said the allegations against the accused were proved on a balance of probability, before she jailed them.





Mr Malanji was jailed four years on each of the seven counts he was found guilty while Mr Yamba was jailed three years on each of the two counts, to all run currently(side by side).





Unhappy with the judgement, the convicts have appealed against their sentences and also applied to be released on bail pending determination of their appeal.





The magistrate is scheduled to hear the bail application on September 15, 2025.



But some sections of society feel the four year jail term imposed on Mr Malanji is too lenient considering the high value assets involved in the money laundering scandal.





Vision Network Foundation executive director Maxwell Luchile says the punishment on the former Kwacha lawmaker is not deterrent in the fight against corruption.





Bishop Luchile has urged Drug Enforcement Commission, who were prosecuting the case, to consider appealing against the ‘small’ sentence.





“We also call on the Director of Public Prosecutions to promptly appeal this sentence,” Bishop Luchile said in a statement.



“We regret that the Honourable Magistrate missed a critical opportunity to set a stern example for future offenders.





“This degree of leniency risks sending the message that politically connected individuals are above the law and can escape with minimal consequences when they misuse the people’s resources. It is crucial to remember that any elective public office is a position of trust, held on behalf of the citizens of Zambia,”.





Bishop Luchile has urged Minister of Justice Princess Kasune to consider introducing a public bill in the National Assembly to strengthen penalties for such offenses.



(Mwebantu, Saturday, 6th September, 2025)