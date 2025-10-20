Joseph Willah Mudolo Honoured for His Firm’s Role in Egypt’s $ 100 billion Projects
A Zambian businessman based in South Africa, Eillah Jospeh Mudolo was honored for joining forces with other international financial consulting firms for coordinating and structuring financing Egypt’s ambitious infrastructure initiatives.
Among the projects that Egypt has been developing include a New Delta project—the construction of an artificial river—worth $9.7 billion.
Other projects included the Grand Egyptian Museum, a major construction project, which is reported to cost $1 billion.
Other investments included the new capital city’s solar subway and speed train infrastructure.
We may have missed it, who has honoured him and where can we read it? The article has no source, could it be fake?
Egypt has money set aside for projects, consultants do not bring in the money, they chew the money by giving consultancy services. even here in Zambia is government had the money for a particular project and asked a consulting firm for consultancy services, it does not mean the consultant now owns the project. No, the consultant only gives consultancy services at a fee.
Fake story just for pomposity purposes.The young man is trying his lucky to fool the gullible Zambians who are blind.He is not even known in South Africa apart from that pyramid scheme they pirated with Bushiri.Let him come back in 2041 we might give him an ear and listen to him.Not now baba Mdolo.Asifuni abantu bathathe amathuba futhi baduhlisa abantu ngamanga.Siyabona futhi siyakwazi ngamaqhinga akho
But is he supposed to fly the national flag. Yasebana flag.
In KK time, only government offices could fly the flag.