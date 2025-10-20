Joseph Willah Mudolo Honoured for His Firm’s Role in Egypt’s $ 100 billion Projects



A Zambian businessman based in South Africa, Eillah Jospeh Mudolo was honored for joining forces with other international financial consulting firms for coordinating and structuring financing Egypt’s ambitious infrastructure initiatives.





Among the projects that Egypt has been developing include a New Delta project—the construction of an artificial river—worth $9.7 billion.





Other projects included the Grand Egyptian Museum, a major construction project, which is reported to cost $1 billion.





Other investments included the new capital city’s solar subway and speed train infrastructure.