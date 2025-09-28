JOURNEY TO 1,000 MW SOLAR PLANTS NEARS COMPLETION UNDER BOLD ENERGY REFORMS





Lusaka, 28, September 2025 – Zambia is edging closer to commissioning 1,000 megawatts (MW) of new solar power capacity by December, a milestone ZESCO says will transform the country’s energy landscape and ease its reliance on hydropower.





ZESCO Senior Manager for Energy Management, Eng. Collins Mumba, said the New Dawn government’s policy directive to accelerate solar investments is delivering tangible results, with several projects already commissioned and others nearing completion across the country.





Among the key developments are:



•Chisamba: A 100 MW solar plant under Phase 1 has been commissioned, with Phase 2 underway.

•Serenje: A 25 MW project is operational, while an independent developer is adding 85 MW under Phase 2.

•Kasama: A 100 MW plant is under development.

•Mansa: A 50 MW project is in progress.

•Kafue Gorge Lower (near Siavonga): A 100 MW solar facility is being developed.

•Mumbwa: Construction of a 100 MW plant is ongoing.

•Choma: A 50 MW solar project is underway.

•Livingstone: A 100 MW facility is being developed.

•Chipata West (Eastern Province): A further 100 MW solar plant is planned.





Eng. Mumba described the government’s plan as a “game changer,” noting that the projects will reduce Zambia’s historic 86 percent dependence on hydropower and help cushion the effects of climate shocks on electricity supply.





He made the remarks during a high-level media engagement with the UPND Media Team at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre earlier this week.





Finance and National Planning Minister, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, also underscored the urgency of diversification when presenting the 2026 National Budget. He attributed the ongoing energy crisis to the 2024 drought and decades of underinvestment in the power sector.





“The shortage also reflects decades of underinvestment in the sector. While existing installed capacity could have been adequate with sufficient water, it is clear that the growing demand from mining and industry makes diversification urgent,” Dr. Musokotwane said.





The government expects that once the 1,000 MW solar programme is fully realised, Zambia will be better positioned to meet effects of climate change and the rising energy demand and ensure long-term stability in power supply.



