Jude Bellingham Breaks Silence After Scoring Late Winner for Real Madrid: “Never Give Up”

Jude Bellingham has shared his thoughts after leading Real Madrid to a thrilling comeback victory over Valencia on Friday, January 3.

The English midfielder proved decisive, netting a stoppage-time winner after Luka Modric had earlier cancelled out Hugo Duro’s opening goal.

Jude Bellingham inspires Madrid to comeback win

Bellingham’s influence on the game was evident from the second half.

In the 55th minute, he came close to equalising but watched in frustration as his well-placed penalty ricocheted off the post.

Just moments later, he delivered a perfectly timed pass to Kylian Mbappe, who found the net, only for VAR to rule the goal out for a marginal offside.

Despite these setbacks, the former Borussia Dortmund captain remained undeterred.

With Madrid trailing as the clock wound down, Bellingham delivered a near-identical pass to Luka Modric in the 85th minute.

The Croatian maestro made no mistake, firing a precise low shot into the bottom corner to restore parity.

The drama didn’t end there. Deep into added time, a defensive lapse by Valencia gave Bellingham the opportunity to seize the moment, per FOX Sports.

With clinical precision, he pounced to secure all three points for Los Blancos, capping a man-of-the-match performance.

Bellingham reacts after firing Madrid to victory

Speaking after the game, Bellingham reflected on his eventful night, particularly addressing the missed penalty that could have shifted the momentum earlier.

“When you’re wearing this shirt, you can’t ever give up,” he said, as quoted by the club’s website.

“When I missed the penalty, my teammates could have blamed me for it, but they got behind me, they consoled me.”

The midfielder also lauded the team’s grit, especially after Vinicius Junior’s dismissal.

“We showed Real Madrid’s character with 10 men. We stood up and picked up three huge points in the fight for La Liga,” he added.

Looking ahead

The victory not only sets the tone for the year but also reinforces Madrid’s determination in their pursuit of silverware.

Bellingham, who ended the match with a goal and an assist, will look to build on this performance as the team shifts focus to their Copa del Rey clash against Club Deportiva Minera.

With this win, Real Madrid continues to assert its presence at the top of La Liga, showcasing the resilience and depth needed to navigate a gruelling campaign. Bellingham, at the heart of it all, has already set a high standard for 2025.