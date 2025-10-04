Judge Chiyanwa Zulu Refuses to Sign Consent Order, Sends PF Matter to the Freezer





Judge refuses to sign Consent Order, joins expelled MP, Robert Chabinga to the matter, and orders a full trial on the Patriotic Front case.





Lusaka High Court Judge, Hon.Justice Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu has sent to full trial the matter regarding wrangles in the Patriotic Front among PF MPs, Matero MP, Miles Sampa and expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga.



In May 2025, Miles Sampa and the MPs settled the matter in a Consent Agreement to end the leadership wrangles and return the Party to the Edgar Lungu-Given Lubinda-Raphael Nakacinda faction.





After the Consent Agreement was signed and deposited to court, Government through the Acting Registrar of Societies, illegally changed the Office Bearers of the Patriotic Front from Miles Sampa to Robert Chabinga, who purports to be Acting President of the Patriotic Front.





Judge Zulu refused to sign the consent order stating that she needed to establish the facts and legality about the Extraordinary Conference that was held on 24th October 2023 by the Miles Sampa faction, which brought about the current leadership tussle when the Registrar of Societies recognised amd amended the records from the Edgar Lungu to the Miles Sampa group.





Judge Chiyanwa Zulu has since called for a status conference on 9th October 2025 to allocate dates for trial.