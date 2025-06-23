Judge denies Trump’s motion to keep Kilmar Abrego Garcia in custody

Donald Trump’s administration lost its bid to keep a wrongly deported Maryland man, Kilmar Ábrego García, in custody.

García, who was purportedly sent to El Salvador in error, was recently returned to the United States to face federal criminal charges.

According to legal expert Anna Bower on Sunday, “A federal magistrate judge DENIES the government’s motion to keep Kilmar Abrego Garcia in custody while his criminal charges are pending.”

“A separate order will enter, following hearing, directing Abrego’s release on conditions,” she wrote, quoting the order dated Sunday.

Former immigration lawyer Aaron Reichlin-Melnick called the development “huge news with a huge caveat.”

“This does NOT mean that he will be released, as ICE will immediately detain him if he leaves criminal custody,” the expert noted.