JUDGE HEARS SHIKAPWASHA’S SON DETAINED OVER SHOOTING



A JUDGE has heard that the late Zambia Air Force Commander Ronnie Shikapwasha’s son, Abner, was in January 2024 detained in connection with investigations into the shooting of his father.





This emerged during cross examination of ballistics expert witness Isaac Kalimanshila in the case where 74-year-old Jane Lusengo is accused of killing her husband, Retired Lieutenant General Shikapwasha.





Ms Lusengo is alleged to have shot Gen Shikapwasha on January 14, 2024 with a double-barrel shotgun in the master bedroom of their house.



The 76-year-old died the following day in hospital.





Earlier testimony from the deceased’s daughter, Vanessa, revealed that Abner had been detained in connection with the alleged shooting.





Defence lawyer Gilbert Pindani asked Vanessa if both Lusengo and Abner were held at Twin Palm Police Station, to which she confirmed.



She also agreed that Abner had since been turned into a State witness.





During continued trial last Friday, Mr Pindani questioned Mr Kalimanshila about whether he was aware Abner had been interrogated and remained at the crime scene between January 14 and 15, 2024.





The witness said he was not informed.



He also said he was unaware that Vanessa had stayed at the scene during the same period.



Mr Kalimanshila admitted that unauthorised access to a crime scene contaminates it.





He confirmed finding clothes, towels and pillows scattered on the floor when he inspected the house on January 16, 2024.





Asked about his observations, he said he noticed lighting on the ceiling board but denied seeing any trap doors either outside or inside the master bedroom.



Zambia Daily Mail