JUDITH KABEMBA SAYS NO CHANGE OF GOVERNMENT IN 2026, EYES STRONGER SHOWING IN 2031





Democratic Party (DP) President Judith Kabemba has expressed confidence that Zambia will not see a change of government in the upcoming 2026 general elections.





In a Social Media comment, Ms Kabemba noted that while her party will compete vigorously, the realistic path to power lies in building momentum for 2031.





She stated that only those “who smoke fresh weed” believe they can win the presidency next year.





Ms Kabemba emphasised that the DP’s strategy is focused on securing parliamentary seats in 2026 and positioning itself as the second-largest political force nationally.





This, she believes, will provide a credible platform for a serious presidential bid in 2031.