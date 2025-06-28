Juju men demonstrate jujulisation, implicates, Munir Zulu, Jay Jay Banda

Juju men demonstrate jujulisation, implicates, Munir, Jay Jay



THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court was turned into a cinema hall yesterday after it premiered a thriller of two witch doctors demonstrating how they attempted to harm President Hakainde Hichilema through witchcraft to the police during interrogations.





The video, which held the court spellbound, captured Leonard Phiri, 43, from Sinda, Eastern Province, and Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, 42, from Maravia, Mozambique, detailing how they were allegedly hired by former Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda, for their dark arts.





Phiri and Candunde stood before the court, charged with professing knowledge of witchcraft and possessing charms before the Lusaka Magistrates Court under Sections 5 and 11(2) of Zambia’s Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90.





The prosecution alleges the duo possessed an array of charms, including a live chameleon, and engaged in supernatural practices with the express intention of causing harm to the Head of State.





Further revelations suggested Emmanuel Jay Banda’s younger brother, Nelson Banda, acted as the intermediary, while former Lumezi MP Munir Zulu allegedly instructed the accused to procure “medicine” for Jay Banda..





Candunde in his demonstration said his job as a witch doctor is to heal the sick and those who might be attacked by witchcraft to get back to normal.





“I also have medicine for good luck in their jobs, marriages and others. If there is a person who is being troubled in life, we offer help. But I don’t have medicine to kill people,” he said.





Candunde further demonstrated to the officers who were interviewing him that each charm has a different meaning.





“This is a tail of a witch doctor, we use it to do our work. It is the respect for the spirit.”



Candunde was seen covering himself in a red cloth and started beating himself with the animal tail demonstrating what he does.



“If someone has bad luck, there is medicine for bathing,” he said.





He demonstrated the usage of different medications that were packed in different types of containers.





He indicated that his medicine is aimed at helping various people to have favours at work, relationships among others.





He also demonstrated a certain medicine he uses to perform traditional tattoos by making a cross on the chest, back and hands of the person in need of help.



“I met the mother of Jay Jay who told me that I should ensure that the President is really gone,” he said.





“What’s the name of the President?” State asked. In response, he said he wasn’t sure but the name sounded something like Chilema.



And another accused person, Phiri, also a witch doctor demonstrated how he uses his charms.





He said he was called by Nason Banda that he needed some medicine to kill someone.



Phiri said he asked him to pay K13,500.



“One day, while waiting for us to do our job, Justen told me that the person we were supposed to kill was the one we saw on the TV.”





“We saw Hakainde Hichilema. He is our President. I just kept quiet,” he said.



Phiri said after a while, the immigration officers arrested them in a Lodge where they were lodging.





Trial continues on July 18, 2025…https://kalemba.news/local/juju-men-demonstrate-jujulisation-implicates-munir-jay-jay/



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba June 28, 2025