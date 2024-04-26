Julia Fox Reveals Why Kanye West Fling Left A “Sour” Taste In Her Mouth

“I don’t ever want to just be known as someone’s girlfriend. I know I’m so much more than that,” Julia Fox says.

Julia Fox is known for her breakout role in Uncut Gems, being a fashion icon, and authoring a New York Times best-selling memoir. She even recently unveiled her debut single “Down The Drain,” trying her hand at yet another endeavor. Oftentimes, however, the Renaissance woman’s short-lived fling with Kanye West overshadows it all.

During a recent interview with InStyle, Fox reflected on the whirlwind romance, revealing that it’s put her off from dating anybody else in the industry. “I mean, I think we all know what it is,” she said when asked what public opinion about herself she just can’t shake. “Dating that man for a month—one month. And that’s why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere. Because I don’t ever want to just be known as someone’s girlfriend. I know I’m so much more than that.”



“And I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry,” Fox continued. “They’re only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy’s partner. But regardless, either way, it becomes their identity. And I feel like I have to transcend that, and I want to break that mold, and I want to just stand on my own two feet and not need a man to back me. I did that for years. I’m good. I have established myself, and I want to keep establishing myself. And maybe one day I’ll even be taken seriously.”