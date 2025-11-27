Julius Malema and “Cat” Matlala Share Light Moment During Ad Hoc Committee Hearing





The tense atmosphere at Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee briefly gave way to laughter when EFF leader Julius Malema and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala exchanged jokes during testimony.





It began when the Senior Counsel asked Matlala how he knew General Senona.

Matlala replied:



“My cousin is married… not my cousin, but we share the same name.”





Before the room could settle, Malema jumped in with a joke:



“You’re going to end up saying I’m your cousin.”





Without missing a beat, Matlala shot back:



“But you are.”



The room erupted in laughter as the hearing resumed.



