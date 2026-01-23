Julius Malema appears in court for pre-sentencing

EFF leader Julius Malema appears in East London court for pre-sentencing



EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing at the East London Magistrate’s Court this morning for pre-sentencing proceedings in his firearm-related case.





The appearance follows Malema’s 2025 conviction for the unlawful discharge of a firearm, linked to an incident during an EFF rally in Mdantsane.





During today’s proceedings, the court is expected to hear arguments from both the defence and the State on factors that could influence the final sentence.





Outside the courthouse, large numbers of EFF supporters have gathered from the early hours of this morning, chanting and displaying party regalia in a show of solidarity with their leader.





The party maintains that Malema is being politically targeted, while the State argues the matter concerns accountability and public safety.





The case has attracted national attention, as a custodial sentence could have implications for Malema’s parliamentary position.





The magistrate is expected to consider the submissions before setting a date for sentencing.