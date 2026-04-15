



JULIUS MALEMA BACK IN COURT FOR PRE-SENTENCING HEARING



The East London Magistrates’ Court will continue the pre-sentencing hearing for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader and MP Julius Malema on 15–16 April 2026.





Malema was convicted on 1 October 2025 after a long trial. He was found guilty on five firearm-related charges stemming from the EFF’s 5th anniversary rally on 28 July 2018 at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape. Video evidence showed him firing multiple live rounds from a semi-automatic rifle into the air on stage in front of a large crowd.





The charges are:



· Unlawful possession of a firearm

· Unlawful possession of ammunition

· Discharging a firearm in a built-up area

· Failure to take reasonable precautions to protect persons or property

· Reckless endangerment





His co-accused (bodyguard Adriaan Snyman) was acquitted.



The court will now hear final arguments before deciding on sentence.



The state is reportedly seeking a 15-year prison term. A sentence of more than 12 months (if upheld on appeal) could disqualify Malema from serving as an MP.





Malema has called the case politically motivated and says he will appeal any conviction or sentence.





Mitigation evidence, including testimony from a social worker, was presented earlier. Legal experts say the sentence will weigh the seriousness of firing a live weapon in a crowded public space against Malema’s personal circumstances and role as EFF leader.



Large numbers of EFF supporters are expected at court.