Julius Malema Demands R1 Million and Apology from Ngizwe Mchunu Over Claims of R60 Million Payment from Nigerian Drug Dealers

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Malema Demands R1 Million and Apology from Ngizwe Mchunu Over Claims of R60 Million Payment from Nigerian Drug Dealers





Lawyers for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema have issued an urgent legal demand to activist and former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu, following allegations that Malema received R60 million from Nigerian drug dealers in exchange for political protection of illegal immigrants.





The claims surfaced during Mchunu’s interview on 28 April 2026 near the Union Buildings in Pretoria, amid ongoing anti-illegal immigration protests. Mchunu alleged that the purported payment explains Malema’s strong defence of African immigrants, particularly Nigerians, and accused him of engaging in corrupt and criminal conduct to advance his political interests.





In a formal letter from England Slabbert Attorneys dated 29 April, Malema’s representatives describe the statements which were recorded and widely shared on social media as “malicious”, “false”, and “defamatory”. They argue the remarks portray Malema as “a criminal, a fraudster, dishonest and unfit to hold public office”, potentially damaging his reputation ahead of local government elections.





Mchunu has been given 24 hours to:



· Retract the statements in full

· Issue a public apology

· Post the apology across his social media platforms, including TikTok

· Pay Malema R1 million in damages





Failure to comply will result in court action for defamation, with a call for punitive costs.



Malema had earlier challenged the claims on social media, asking for evidence of when and where they were made.





Mchunu, a vocal figure in recent marches against illegal immigration and undocumented foreigners, has not yet issued a public response to the legal letter.





The incident highlights deepening divisions in South African politics over immigration policy. Malema and the EFF have consistently advocated for pan-African solidarity and criticised what they see as xenophobic undertones in anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Critics, including Mchunu, accuse the EFF leader of prioritising foreign interests over South African citizens facing high unemployment and service delivery challenges.



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