Julius Malema Faces Possible 15-Year Jail Term as Court Delays Sentencing



The sentencing in Julius Malema’s firearm discharge case is expected to be delivered tomorrow following a postponement in the East London Regional Court





Presiding magistrate Twanet Olivier confirmed that the court was not ready to proceed with sentencing today, despite a request from the defence for an immediate ruling.





The matter has now been adjourned to 9am on Thursday.



Malema appeared in a packed courtroom where his legal team presented their arguments ahead of sentencing.

Meanwhile, the State is pushing for a 15-year prison sentence, setting the stage for a highly consequential ruling in one of South Africa’s most closely watched political cases.