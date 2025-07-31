Julius Malema labels Boy Mamabolo as his “ice boy” in explosive interview



EFF leader Julius Malema has stirred controversy after branding former ally and ANC politician Boy Mamabolo his “ice boy” during an interview.





Speaking on EWN, Malema claimed he used to send Mamabolo to buy alcohol and “fetch girls” during their youth in Seshego, adding that Mamabolo “had no opinion” and was merely a follower.





The explosive comments have gone viral on social media, reigniting their long-standing rivalry.



Once comrades in COSAS and the ANC Youth League, the two have been locked in a bitter public feud since Malema’s 2012 expulsion from the ANC.





Their fallout includes Mamabolo’s 2011 mock coffin-burning celebrating Malema’s suspension and a 2013 message threatening to exhume Malema’s mother’s remains.





In 2020, Mamabolo accused Malema of abusing his wife, Mantoa, triggering defamation suits and a public apology.





Mamabolo, who recently failed to register his new party “Mandela for President,” has yet to respond to Malema’s latest jab, which many online are calling another round of the “Seshego Derby.”