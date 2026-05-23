“Julius Malema Says He Owns No House And No Car? EFF Leader’s ‘Poorest Politician’ Claim Sparks Massive Debate Across South Africa”





EFF leader Julius Malema has once again set social media on fire after claiming during an interview with Sky News that he does not own a house or a car, while describing himself as “the poorest politician” in South Africa





The explosive remarks quickly went viral online, with thousands of South Africans debating whether to believe the controversial politician’s claims. In the interview, Malema suggested that despite his high political profile and influence, he personally owns very little and does not live the luxurious lifestyle many critics accuse him of having.





Supporters of the EFF leader defended him, arguing that many stories about his wealth have been exaggerated over the years by political opponents and sections of the media. Some supporters praised him for focusing on politics and activism instead of personal riches.





Critics, however, reacted with disbelief, pointing to Malema’s public image, lifestyle allegations and years of controversy surrounding his finances and business associates. Many social media users questioned how one of South Africa’s most recognizable political figures could claim to own neither a house nor a vehicle.





The statement has now reopened long-running debates about wealth, corruption and transparency among South African politicians. Some online users argued that politicians across all parties should publicly declare their real assets and sources of income to rebuild public trust.





The viral interview also comes at a time when millions of South Africans are struggling with unemployment, poverty and rising living costs, making any discussion around politicians’ lifestyles highly emotional and politically charged.





As reactions continue flooding social media, South Africans remain divided over whether Julius Malema was being completely honest — or making a political statement designed to shock the public and dominate headlines once again.