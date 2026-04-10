Julius Malema Says State Is “Going for the Kill”, Saying the State is Seeking a 15 Years in Jail Term Over Rifle Discharge at Packed Mdantsane Stadium Rally

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said the state is seeking a 15-year jail term against him in his firearm discharge case. He made the statement while addressing the media in Johannesburg on Thursday. Malema is due back in the East London Magistrate’s Court next week for sentencing.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier convicted Malema in October last year. The charges relate to the EFF’s fifth-anniversary rally at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on 28 July 2018. He was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawfully discharging a firearm, reckless endangerment, and failing to take reasonable precautions.

The case arose after video footage showed Malema firing multiple live rounds from a semi-automatic rifle into the air on stage in front of thousands of supporters. His co-accused, security officer Adrian Snyman, was acquitted on the main charges. Malema had argued the weapon was a toy, but the court rejected this claim.

Malema told reporters the state was “going for the kill” but said his legal team was prepared. Sentencing proceedings will determine the outcome, with the maximum penalty across the counts reaching 15 years. The case has drawn attention due to its potential impact on his parliamentary position.