Julius Malema slams African leaders for silence after Ramaphosa–US clash

South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has criticised African heads of state for what he described as “unacceptable silence” following recent confrontations between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the US administration.

Malema accused African leaders of failing to defend South Africa during moments of “geopolitical intimidation,” arguing that the continent’s inaction undermines continental solidarity.

“South Africa takes the bullets for this continent in SADC, in Africa, and on the global stage,” Malema said.

He claimed that when Ramaphosa was “ambushed at the White House” four months ago and criticised again last week, not a single African leader publicly defended him.

Malema contrasted this to Europe’s strong show of unity when Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky faced diplomatic pressure in June, saying European leaders “defended their own without hesitation.”

He warned that Africa risked repeating past mistakes, including the isolation of Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, if continental leaders fail to stand together.

“When President Zelensky faced similar attacks in June, every European leader stood up immediately. They defended their own without hesitation, without fear because true allies protect one another in moments of geopolitical intimidation.

“But here at home? We watched an African leader get verbally attacked by the US President and his team, and not a single African head of state publicly stood with South Africa. Not one.

“This is the same script they used when they isolated Gaddafi, weakened him through silence, then move in when the continent is divided,” he said.

Malema’s remarks come in the wake of the recently concluded G20 Summit held in Johannesburg, the first such gathering on African soil.

The summit ended on 23 November with a joint declaration committing to “multilateral co-operation” on climate and economic inequality. The declaration was adopted despite the United States boycotting the meeting.

President Ramaphosa said the agreement demonstrated that “shared goals” outweighed the divisions among nations.

US President Donald Trump, however, decided to abstain, citing a debunked claim involving South Africa’s white minority. The ceremonial handover of the G20 presidency, originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed and will be completed by junior officials next week.

Global leaders reacted to the US absence with mixed views. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said it “didn’t matter much,” insisting multilateralism remained strong.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, however, criticised Washington’s move describing it as a not good decision.

Delegates at the summit also agreed to pursue efforts toward “just, comprehensive, and lasting peace” in conflict zones including Ukraine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.