Julius Malema urges countries to boycott USA-hosted World Cup

Outspoken South African politician, Julius Malema, has advised countries to boycott the USA-hosted World Cup, arguing that political exclusion by the host nation undermines the spirit of the global game and threatens football’s promise of unity.

On Sunday, Malema who is also leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took to Facebook to deliver a strongly worded message directed at FIFA and the United States as a host nation.

In his post, he questioned why football’s world governing body allows politics to influence who can and cannot attend the World Cup.

“Boycott the USA World Cup. Why is FIFA allowing politics to dictate who can and cannot attend the World Cup?” Malema wrote. “When a host country under the leadership of ‘SATAN’ openly bans nations and their citizens, it violates the spirit of football and global unity.”

Malema accused FIFA of hypocrisy, saying the organisation continues to claim neutrality while remaining silent in the face of political exclusion.

“FIFA claims football is neutral, yet remains silent while political exclusion is enforced. Either the World Cup belongs to the world, or FIFA must admit it belongs to TRUMP,” he added.

His remarks have triggered heated debate on social media platforms, with opinions sharply divided.

Some users have rallied behind Malema, agreeing that football should rise above geopolitics and remain inclusive to all nations and people. One supporter, Yakubu Abubarka, argued that FIFA’s silence amounts to complicity.

“Football is meant to unite people beyond borders, politics, race, or ideology. When a World Cup host uses political power to exclude nations or citizens, it undermines the very soul of the game,” he commented.

Abubarka further challenged FIFA’s stance, saying, “Neutrality in the face of injustice is not neutrality at all, it is complicity. The World Cup does not belong to any president, ideology, or superpower. It belongs to the world’s people.”

However, others dismissed Malema’s call as inconsistent and lacking credibility.

Ekenedili Chukwu Ezugwu questioned Malema’s moral standing on the issue, writing, “If South African with their xenophobia can host the World Cup then USA can host it too Malema.”