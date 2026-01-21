EFF Leader Julius Malema Warns Elon Musk’s Starlink Push in South Africa Is Not About Connecting Communities but Could Be a Threat to National Sovereignty and Local Economic Empowerment





EFF President Julius Malema has raised serious concerns about Elon Musk’s plan to bring Starlink satellite internet services to South Africa, arguing that it is not primarily about improving connectivity for ordinary South Africans, but about foreign influence and control over the country’s critical digital infrastructure.





Malema insists that Starlink’s arrival could bypass South African laws designed to protect historically disadvantaged communities, including Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) requirements that ensure foreign companies contribute meaningfully to local ownership and economic transformation.

He warns that failing to enforce these laws could allow foreign entities to dominate key technological and communications networks, posing risks to national security and sovereignty.





The EFF leader framed the issue as a broader struggle to protect South Africa’s independence and transformation agenda, warning that powerful foreign tech companies cannot be allowed to influence or undermine the country’s political and economic systems.

Malema emphasized that technology and internet services should serve the needs of South Africans, especially in rural and underserved areas, rather than acting as a tool for external control or economic exploitation.





While supporters of Starlink argue that satellite internet could provide faster, more reliable connectivity for remote areas and help bridge the country’s digital divide, Malema maintains that these benefits cannot come at the expense of South Africa’s laws, local ownership, and national security.

He calls on the government to resist foreign pressure and ensure that any new technology entering the country aligns with the nation’s development goals and safeguards the rights of South Africans.