Julius Malema’s Pre-Sentencing Postponed: Final Arguments Now Set for 15 April After EFF Leader’s Conviction Under Firearms Control Act Last October

EFF leader Julius Malema will have to wait a little longer before his sentence is handed down. Pre-sentencing proceedings in his case have been postponed, with the final heads of argument now scheduled for 15 April. Malema was convicted last October for contravening the Firearms Control Act, a case that has captured national attention given his high-profile political role.

Supporters and critics alike have been closely following the developments, with the EFF vowing to continue defending their leader while opponents call for the law to take its course. The postponement adds another layer of suspense, as observers debate the potential implications for Malema, the EFF, and South Africa’s political landscape.

The upcoming April hearing will be crucial in determining the severity of the consequences Malema could face, and public interest remains high as the nation waits to see how this high-stakes legal and political drama unfolds.