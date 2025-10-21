Jurgen Klopp reveals why he turned down the chance to replace Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed why he turned down the chance to replace Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager in 2013.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Klopp said that while Manchester United were interested in him when he was coaching Borussia Dortmund, he didn’t feel it was the right time — or the right project.

Then, two years later, he ended up moving to England and joining Liverpool, where he made history over the next nine years.

Revealing he once had an opportunity to join United instead, Klopp said: ‘In the year when Sir Alex retired, they spoke to me. Of course, they were interested at one point. At that time, I would have been interested, I was young — I had a sensational team at Dortmund. They probably thought, “What is he doing there?”

‘Later on I heard that my players — James Milner and Adam Lallana — they flew to Real Madrid when we (Dortmund) had a semi-final there in the Champions League just to watch us play. “What is Dortmund doing? What football that is”. I mean, you cannot get a bigger compliment.

‘United tried (to approach me). It was wrong time, wrong moment. I had a contract at Dortmund and wouldn’t have left for anybody. They wanted a new manager and I was one of a few options I think.’

Asked if he turned Manchester United down rather than the other way around, Klopp replied ‘yes’ before adding: ‘There were some things in the conversations that I didn’t like. The idea was that big — “We get all the players we want, we get him, we get him” — and I was sitting there thinking this is not my project. It was the wrong time but on top of that it was not my project.’

In the years following Ferguson’s departure, United splashed out on a sea of high-profile stars who struggled to perform at Old Trafford, including the likes of Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

The Red Devils also weren’t afraid to bring back superstars they once sold, with Paul Pogba returning for a huge £89m in 2016 and Cristiano Ronaldo agreeing to a second stint at Old Trafford in 2021.

Insisting he would not have wanted to sign these players were he manager of United, Klopp said: ‘I didn’t want to bring back Pogba, he was a sensational player but these things don’t work usually. Or Cristiano, we all know he’s the best player, together with (Lionel) Messi, in the world but bringing back never helps.

‘In 2013, it was not about Cristiano, maybe about Paul, I’m not even sure, but the idea is we bring the best players together and then let’s go.’

Interjecting, Barlett said: ‘So, it wasn’t about the football?’

‘Not at all,’ Klopp said. ‘And that’s not for me. Then, a pure football project comes up with Liverpool. And a sensational talk with Mike Gordon. That was really important as well. After that talk, I wanted to be his friend. He’s such a good guy.’

Bartlett, a Manchester United fan, went on to ask Klopp why Liverpool’s bitter rivals have struggled so much since Ferguson’s exit – a question which prompted guffaws of laughter from the German boss.

‘I didn’t think for a second since I joined Liverpool about what Man United did right or wrong. At that moment, I buy into Liverpool and you become our “opponent”, one that is more fun to beat than others. With Everton, I know so many Everton fans in Liverpool, I lived their for nine years, great people. But then you go to the game and it’s something different. I don’t make that up, it’s like that.

‘Always in football, like in life, you have a problem and you only try to find a solution for now knowing you have another problem two days later. But just find a solution for that problem – there’s no point looking to the mid or long-term.

‘At United, we deal with it for a year or two and then we can make a big step. Because you’re in such a rush because you want or have to win the next game. When (United) were not happy, they would buy the time.’