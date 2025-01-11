‘Just a Coincidence or ?’: South Africans Raise Eyebrows as Doc Shebeleza and Winnie Khumalo Die in the Same Week at the Same Age

South Africans Raise Eyebrows as Doc Shebeleza and Winnie Khumalo Die in the Same Week at the Same Age

The deaths of two legendary South African musicians, Doc Shebeleza and Winnie Khumalo, in the same week and at the same age, have raised eyebrows.

Netizens were stunned to learn that both Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza passed away at the age of 51.

South Africa in Mourning: Kwaito Legends Doc Shebeleza and Winnie Khumalo At Age 51

Winnie Khumalo passed away on Wednesday 8th January 2025 after a short illness.

She was 51 years old.

Just a day later, on January 9, 2025, Doc Shebeleza succumbed to a long illness while in hospital. He was also 51 years old. His passing came as a shocking coincidence, occurring merely hours after the country began mourning Winnie Khumalo.

Social Media Raises Questions

Their deaths have left Mzansi stunned by the tragic coincidence of their untimely passing within the same week and at the same age. Netizens began questioning whether this was merely a coincidence or if something else was at play. Some expressed concern over celebrities who are 51, noting that 38 used to be the age at which many celebrities passed away.

Here are some of the reactions;

@zandilisous;

Ahh mahn 51yrs what’s happening our legends MHSRIP🕊️💔

@KMJ_0;

People passing away at 51 what’s happening

RIP to the Legend

@UMaster_Sandz;

51 appears to be a magic number these days 😱😕. #RIPDocShebeleza

@ItsMomoMashh;

This year is starting off on the wrong foot two celebrities gone at the same week.😭💔🕊️🕊️And same age. Used to be 38. Seems 51 is taking over. Now😭😭😭

@simplyTK;

Our music legends hardly reach 60. What’s up?. Bathong, age 51 what’s happening 😳😳 may his soul rest in peace.

@DotNetGuluva;

Yhey, itheni le age? NoWinnie ubena-51 kaloku.