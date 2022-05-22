Just be ready to answer to the law, water development minister Mike Mposha tells Lusambo

Mposha writes…

I personally have no quarms in forgiving but the rules of engagement regarding forgiveness, repentance are very clear: Go and say sorry to the people you wronged, in this case the Zambians you were whipping when you were powerful, the ones you stole from. If you didn’t steal why being sorry??



The recovery of stollen public money isn’t stopping yet, we promised the people of Zambia that we will recover what was stollen..We haven’t even started the actual recovery but the process has just been initiated.

