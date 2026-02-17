JUST EDUCATE YOUR POLLING AGENTS, DON’T TEMPER WITH SECURITY MARKING, ECZ TOLD





Several stakeholders have advised the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to just adequately educate and train its polling agents instead of removing the security mark from the ballot which could compromise the electoral integrity.





Earlier, Tonse Alliance outrightly rejected the proposal through a media statement released today.



And political commentator, Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma wrote:





“Electoral Commission of Zambia says the proposal has come from the people, yet the very people she claims to represent have already said no to it.”





“Madam Mwangala Zaloumis, Zambia is a democratic republic. You cannot simply sit down with President HH and create your own rules to favour your party. Please do the right thing for once. We are tired of your commission’s partisan position. Zambians are crying out, saying that under your watch, we cannot have free and fair elections.”