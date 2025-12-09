Just serve 3 months in jail instead of paying K50,000, “Good Samaritan” advises Emmanuel Mwamba’s sureties



A BUDGET-conscious bystander at the Lusaka Magistrates Court yesterday gave unsolicited advise to lawmakers, urging them to be brave and go to prison for three months instead of “wasting” K50,000 they had each been ordered to pay for failing to bring PF social media megaphone Emmanuel Mwamba to court for his case.

Member of parliament Andrew Mukosa for Chinsali Constituency and his Bangweulu counterpart

Anthony Kasandwe had at the time of Mwamba’s arrest, sworn by the height of FINDECO House that they would ensure he was before court whenever required if the state granted him bail or bond.





But for months, Mwamba has been on the run and the two lawmakers, like many other Zambians can only access the fugitive former diplomat virtually when he hosts his Facebook Emmanuel Mwamba Verified podcast, oblivious of the trouble he has landed his sureties in.





And so, tired of the stories, the Lusaka Magistrates Court ordered that the two sureties pay K50,000 each in 48 hours or serve three months simple imprisonment.



In her ruling, Magistrate Mbuywana Sinvula, ordered Mukosa and his Bangweulu Kasandwe to pay K50,000 each in 48 hours or risk serving three months in jail for contempt of court.





After the ruling, according to Mukosa, a young man with a money-saving mentality approached the two MPs and advised them not to waste money on the case and just serve the three months in prison.





“Can you imagine there is a guy who was outside the court room who was advising us that boss donsenifye three months ukucila ukulipila K50 pin, meaning boss just serve the sentence rather than paying K50,000,” he shared.





In this matter, the court issued a bench warrant against Mwamba after he stopped appearing in court over a seditious practice charge.

Mwamba is accused of publishing a Facebook post on November 4, 2023, which the State says was likely to incite violence or cause offences prejudicial to public order.





According to the charge, Mwamba allegedly called for mass action and a national shutdown shortly after Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa held a press conference declaring himself PF president.





Despite the warning from law enforcement, Mwamba maintained that his call for nationwide protests was both legal and democratic.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 9, 2025