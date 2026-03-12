JUST WHO IS BRIAN MUNDUBILE IN 1,000 WORDS.



By Amb Anthony Mukwita.



“I like to profile extraordinary people. I sat down with Hon Mundubile. Below is what I found. I will profile others willing to talk to me for free”. – Amb Anthony Mukwita





“Notre jeunesse est notre plus grande richesse.” – Our youth is our greatest wealth.



From the heart of Mporokoso to the epicenter of Zambian national affairs, Hon. Brian Mundubile, known affectionately as BM8 or Ze biggey, personifies the hope and renewal Zambia seeks in its next president.







His story is one of ascent against the odds, shaped by the values of humility, unity, and service. Born in 1971 in Northern Province, his early life was defined by perseverance amid the vibrant dynamics of a large family, one of twenty-six siblings.



This background instilled in him a deep appreciation for inclusivity and equality, qualities he’s carried into every sphere of his career.





Education lies at the core of BM8’s leadership. He is uniquely qualified, holding both a Chartered Accountancy (ACCA) and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), followed by a Master’s in Constitutional & Constitutional Law.





Admitted to the Bar in 2016, Brian’s blend of financial acumen and legal expertise is rare among African leaders. This duality enables him to see Zambia’s challenges from multiple angles and craft practical, principled solutions.



His professional journey is a testament to his readiness for the highest office.









As Chairman of the Energy Regulation Board or ERB, Brian demonstrated a steadfast commitment to national development.



His tenure as Provincial Minister and later as Government Chief Whip highlighted his ability to unite diverse interests, strategize for the greater good, and deliver results. Currently, as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, he is Zambia’s conscience—holding government to account and ensuring the voices of the people are never lost in the corridors of power.





BM8’s leadership is anchored in faith and integrity. A devout Christian, he lives by the biblical tenet from Micah 6:8—to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God.



His anti-corruption stance is unwavering: “Corruption smells, and it only takes away resources from the poor.” In a nation yearning for honest leadership, Brian stands tall as a bulwark against graft, championing policies that direct resources to hospitals, schools, and the most vulnerable.





Presidential vision is more than rhetoric—it’s about bringing people together and inspiring collective action. BM8’s vision centers on self-reliance, harnessing Zambia’s mineral wealth, arable land, and youthful energy.





He believes, “Notre jeunesse est notre plus grande richesse”—our youth is our greatest wealth. Empowering young Zambians, equipping them to innovate, and ensuring their participation in national progress is at the heart of his agenda.



Family is the foundation of BM8’s life. Married to Asled Mvula since 1992 and father to five children, Brian embodies stability, responsibility, and devotion.





Father of twins.



His traditional praise name, Bashimpundu—a title also held by founding President Kenneth Kaunda—links him to Zambia’s legacy of principled leadership.



Those who know Brian best speak to his extraordinary character. Dr. Leonard Kalinde describes him as “a man of discipline, humility, and vision,” while Eng. Akabondo Munalula calls him a connector who “brings people together, listens deeply, and makes everyone feel valued.”





Former President Edgar Lungu attests to his integrity and loyalty: “He has served with distinction, and I have no doubt he has the ability to serve Zambia with honour.”





BM8’s promise is clear: a just, prosperous, and inclusive Zambia. “I want to see a just country of equality in distribution of wealth,” he states—articulating a vision where every citizen has access to opportunity and dignity. His campaign is built on the pillars of social justice, youth empowerment, and anti-corruption, all underpinned by unwavering faith.





In the 2026 elections, Zambia faces a crossroads. The nation can choose continuity or embrace the promise of transformative leadership.



Brian Mundubile’s life, credentials, and unwavering commitment to Zambia’s advancement make him not just a candidate, but the next president the country truly deserves.





