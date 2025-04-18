Justice, Mercy, and Unity: The Landmark Release of Hon. GBM



By ; Hamunkoyo Tobbius -18/04/25



The recent release of Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), former Defence Minister, marks a significant moment in Zambia’s political landscape. It serves as a poignant reminder that politics should never come at the cost of human lives. Contrary to popular belief, GBM’s legal challenges were not initiated by the current United Party for National Development (UPND) government but stemmed from actions taken during the Patriotic Front’s (PF) tenure, when GBM aligned himself with the UPND. The present administration simply allowed the judicial process to unfold without interference, very important.



GBM was released from a correctional facility on medical grounds, alongside 12 other inmates who were also discharged due to terminal illnesses. Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu announced this development during a media briefing, explaining that Section 77(1) of the Zambia Correctional Service Act No. 37 of 2021 provides the legal framework for such discharges. The Commissioner-General, with the Minister’s approval and based on a health practitioner’s recommendation, may order the release of terminally ill inmates.



Minister Jack Mwiimbu revealed that GBM had petitioned President Hakainde Hichilema to exercise his prerogative of mercy. In a compassionate response, the President referred the matter to the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, who holds the authority to discharge terminally ill patients under the Act. After considering the medical board’s recommendations and the circumstances surrounding GBM’s health, the Minister approved his release.



Taking into account all the circumstances surrounding the inmate’s health, the recommendations made by the medical board, and the powers vested in me, I hereby discharge male convict, Lusaka 787/25, GBM, on medical grounds,” Minister Mwiimbu stated. He also clarified that Zambia does not have political prisoners, emphasizing that all incarcerated individuals have been found guilty through due process.



What truly stands out in this episode is President Hichilema’s decision to facilitate GBM’s release on humanitarian grounds. This act of compassion and restraint reflects a leadership style rooted in empathy and a commitment to national unity.



GBM’s political journey adds depth to this story. Born on March 15, 1959, GBM is not only a seasoned politician but also a successful businessman. He served as Zambia’s Defence Minister from 2011 to 2013 under the late President Michael Sata. His political career has been marked by bold moves, including his endorsement of the UPND in 2015 and his role as Hakainde Hichilema’s running mate in the 2016 presidential election. GBM’s influence in Zambian politics has been significant, and his release on medical grounds underscores the importance of prioritizing humanity over rivalry.



This moment also underscores a critical lesson for Zambia’s political actors: the judiciary must remain independent and free from political manipulation. When courts are weaponized for political battles, the very foundations of justice and democracy are eroded. President Hichilema’s actions set a positive precedent, demonstrating that governance should prioritize humanity over rivalry.



As Zambia moves forward, this event calls for introspection among all political players. It is a time to embrace a culture of respect, uphold due process, and foster national unity. After all, we are one Zambia, one nation. No political disagreement is worth the loss of a human life