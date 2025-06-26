JUSTICE MINISTER KASUNE DISMISSES SPECULATION OVER CONSTITUTION BILL 7





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Minister of Justice Princess Kasune has refuted ongoing speculations regarding the contents of the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025, urging citizens to familiarize themselves with its provisions before drawing conclusions.





Speaking during a stakeholder engagement meeting held in Kitwe, Minister Kasune clarified that circulating claims, particularly those concerning presidential tenure, are unfounded and misleading.





She emphasized that the proposed amendments are designed to serve the best interests of the Zambian people, highlighting, among other provisions, the introduction of an electoral system intended to enhance the representation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities.