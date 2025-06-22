JUSTICE MINISTER SAYS GOVT WILL RESPECT PARLIAMENT’S DECISION ON BILL 7

Justice Minister Princess Kasune says government will accept whatever outcome will come from the proposed constitutional amendment bill number 7 once it is presented in Parliament next Tuesday.

Ms. Kasune is of the view that divergent views will have to be respected and whatever the majority will say will be final, as government has no intention to impose itself on the bill.

She has told Phoenix News in an interview that government has not paid a deaf ear to concerns coming from various stakeholders on the need to halt the process, saying that every issue raised is being taken note of.

The Minister says government is committed to a transparent process to ensure the views of the people are heard and respected even as the bill gets to be tabled.

Meanwhile, Governance Activist Archie Mulunda has called on Members of Parliament to ensure that their decision on bill 10 reflects the will of the people they represent, as Zambia seeks long-overdue constitutional reforms.

Mr. Mulunda has acknowledged concerns about the extent of consultations but emphasizes that key stakeholders have had their input, and the bill should now proceed through the remaining legislative stages, including full parliamentary scrutiny.

He tells Phoenix News that reforms of such national significance are bound to attract both support and criticism but stressed that the process must prioritize the country’s needs.

PHOENIX NEWS