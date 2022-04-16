JUSTICE MINISTER WARNS RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA

By KETRA KALUNGA

Retract the allegations levelled against me that I am somehow involved in criminal activities failure to which legal action would be taken against you, Justice Minster, Mulambo Haimbe has warned Raphael Nakachinda.

Mr. Nakachinda who is PF media and publicity chairperson alleged at a media briefing on Wednesday that Mr. Haimbe and other government officials attempted to bribe PF Lusangazi chairperson, Patrick Banda, so that he could withdraw an election petition.

Mr Banda, who appeared at the press briefing with Mr Nakanchinda confirmed that the meeting with the UPND officials took place where he was being coerced to withdraw his challenge of the nullification of his election as council chairperson.

Mr Banda said he was left wondering what the UPND officials wanted by pursuing him in the manner they did.

He explained that even the Examination Council of Zambia were being forced to withdraw the replacement of his grade 12 certificate on orders from higher offices.

And Mr Nakachinda complained that Presidential advisor, Levy Ngoma and other UPND and government officials had abducted Mr Banda with the view of coercing him to withdraw his petition and promised him a job as Katete DC and cash reward of K150,000.

Mr. Haimbe however said he has engaged his lawyers to take the necessary steps for Mr. Nakachinda to retract the allegations failure to which civil and all necessary action would be taken against him.

Mr. Haimbe said in an interview that it was defamation of character for Mr. Nakachinda to create an impression in the minds of the general public that he was involved in criminal activities based on pure untruth which cannot be proved.

He claimed that Mr. Nakachinda has got issues and those would have to be reversed in terms of him being held accountable for what he says and does.

“I want to place it on record that what was stated by Mr. Nakachinda are pure and complete untruth and he is using the platform that is being made available to him to gain political relevance and mileage,” he said.

Mr. Haimbe said much as Mr. Nakachinda enjoyed his freedom of expression that must not be used to injure the reputation of others.

He maintained that the allegations were based on pure untruth which Mr. Nakachinda cannot prove and that was tantamount to criminal defamation.