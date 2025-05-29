JUSTICE MINISTER’s CLOSED-DOOR TOUR ON CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT DRAWS CRITICISM



Lusaka… Thursday May 29, 2025 – Governance activist Ms. Laura Miti has raised strong concerns over the ongoing tour by the Minister of Justice Hon Princess Kasune, which is intended to gather input on proposed constitutional amendments





In a Facebook post, Ms. Miti described the tour as “cynical and insulting to citizens.”



She disclosed that the process appeared to be neither transparent nor inclusive, noting that the Minister’s itinerary had not been made public and that meetings were being held behind closed doors.





According to Ms. Miti, only specially invited traditional leaders and members of the clergy were being granted access to the consultations, excluding ordinary citizens from meaningful participation.





She contended that the gatherings were not designed to seek public input but rather to disseminate the government’s predetermined views and secure support from selected groups.





Ms. Miti questioned the government’s commitment to democratic engagement, asking where and when an ordinary citizen could make a submission on the proposed amendments.





She expressed frustration with what she saw as a recurring trend of those in power treating the constitution as their personal property, implying that elected officials were acting with a sense of entitlement.

LAURA MITI WRITES…..

