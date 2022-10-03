JUTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED – THE CASE OF MUMBI PHIRI

By Maiko Zulu

We changed government for various reasons and one of the reasons was that systems and institutions were seemingly being abused to settle political and personal scores. The process of seeking justice was a preserve for those who were lucky enough to have their day in court.

Has that changed? Kaya.

Going by the alleged case of PF member Mumbi Phiri, one wonders if the systems have since changed for the better or if it was a case of changing players and continuing with the game as usual. Questions can also be asked as to whether our investigative wings are competent enough to independently and conclusively investigate. The same can also be asked on the case of the young mobile booth vendor who was allegedly abducted by unknown people and indeed many other cases where suspects are incarcerated without having their day in Court.

To all those who are victims of delayed justice, we say : Otoki otoki, One Day Freedom!

We are watching from the terraces….

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised