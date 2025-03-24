Juventus Sack Coach Motta

Thiago Motta has been sacked as the coach of Juventus following the club’s poor performances in the 2024-25 season.

The decision was communicated to Motta on Sunday as the club quickly appointed Igor Tudor until the end of the season.

Following an impressive 2023-24 season with Bologna, Motta joined Juventus in July with the hope of turning the club’s fortunes around.

Unfortunately, He has struggled to get the players to perform consistently with losses to lower teams and the team’s inability to play attractive football.

Motta recorded just 18 wins, 16 draws, and eight defeats in 42 matches for Juventus.

The Old Lady suffered an embarrassing defeat to Empoli to crash out of the Italian Cup before another questionable ouster in the hands of PSV in the UEFA Champions League.

Juventus also suffered their heaviest home loss since 1967 in a 4-0 defeat to Atalanta before another 3-0 defeat to Florentina two weeks ago.

The club confirmed Thiago Motta’s sacking in a statement on their website on Sunday.

The Statement Reads: “Juventus FC announce that Thiago Motta has been relieved of his duties as Men’s First Team coach.

“The club would like to thank Thiago Motta and all of his staff for their professionalism and for the work they have carried out in recent months with passion and dedication. The club wishes them the best of luck for the future.

“Juventus FC also announced that the Men’s First Team will now be led by Igor Tudor, who will take charge of his first training session tomorrow, Monday, 24 March.”

Under Thiago Motta, Juventus won 18 of their 42 matches in all competitions, 43%; only two managers with at least 40 games with the Bianconeri have recorded a lower percentage of wins since 1929/30: Luigi Delneri (40%, 20/50) and Sandro Puppo (24%, 15/62)

Juventus currently occupy the fifth position, 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan with nine matches to go.

Igor Tudor has been handed the task of qualifying the team for the Champions League.

He will take charge of the team in a home fixture against Genoa on March 29 Allianz Stadium in Turin.