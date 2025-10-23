K1.3 BILLION DEBT OWED TO UNZA STAFF THREATENING INSTITUTION’S EXISTENCE





THE University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union has revealed that government owes the University of Zambia over k1.3 billion in terminal benefits alone, a debt it says is threatening the institution’s survival.





Addressing the media this morning, UNZALARU President Andrew Phiri says the amount includes unpaid gratuities, pensions, and contributions to statutory bodies dating back as far as 2016.





Mr. Phiri has accused the government of neglecting its funding responsibilities and allowing the university to operate under unbearable pressure.





He says poor and unpredictable funding from the government has led to delayed salaries, non-payment of retirees, and failure to maintain basic infrastructure adding that lecture theatres, laboratories, and sanitation facilities are in a bad condition.





Meanwhile, Mr. Phiri has disclosed that the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board owes the university around K100 million in unpaid fees from the government sponsored students who have already completed their academic year.





He says the union has since issued a deadline of 31st December 2025 for its demands to be met, warning that failure to resolve the crisis may lead to a protest.



