K2.5 million property dispute lands Stardy Mwale into legal fight

FORMER Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale has been dragged to the Lusaka High Court by a Lusaka resident for allegedly failing to pay K2.5 million for a property he has occupied since April 2017.

Celine Meena Nair initiated legal proceedings against Mwale, seeking the K2.5 million purchase price for leasehold property Stand 20440 Lusaka.

According to court documents filed by Nair, Mwale took possession of the property on April 26, 2017, as a licensee under a written contract of sale dated the same day.

Nair claims that Mwale has defaulted on paying the agreed purchase price and has repeatedly failed, neglected, or refused to make the payment or hand over possession of the property despite numerous requests and reminders.

In addition to Mwale, Nair has also sued the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which placed a restriction notice on the property on July 19, 2007, limiting its transfer or disposal.

The ACC reportedly renewed this restriction notice on April 12, 2024, for reasons unknown to Nair.

She said the ACC has neither charged her with any offence nor furnished her with any reasons why the restriction notice was placed on her property.

“In consequence of the matter aforesaid, the plaintiff has suffered loss and damage and now claims damages for loss of use of the property, loss of rental income from April 26, 2017,” the court documents filed stated.

By Lucy Phiri

Kalemba