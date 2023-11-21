K46 MILLION CASH, FLATS SEIZED
National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has facilitated the seizure of cash, an estate and vehicles with an estimated combined value of K46 million through consent judgments.
The money forfeited is K36.5 million which sat in various bank accounts of a Nigerian national identified as Jeffrey Nnaoma Michaels, upmarket flats in Jesmondine residential area in Lusaka and four Toyota Land Cruisers belonging to The Big Tree Investment Limited.
NPA public relations officer Chali Hambayi said the authority has scored a landmark in the fight against economic and financial crimes and successfully facilitated the forfeiture of high-value properties and colossal amounts of money.
Daily mail
Congratulations but more could be done. What about past income which the assets generated which the crooks drew out? Are you going to demand its payment to the state? If the record shows that someone stole 2 billion kwacha out of which they went on to make an extra 500 million in interest, the state would be the loser if it only demands payment of 2 billion kwacha. It makes sense to get the 500 million interest earned also. In too many cases, the state is not asking for interest income forgone.