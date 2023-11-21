K46 MILLION CASH, FLATS SEIZED

National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has facilitated the seizure of cash, an estate and vehicles with an estimated combined value of K46 million through consent judgments.

The money forfeited is K36.5 million which sat in various bank accounts of a Nigerian national identified as Jeffrey Nnaoma Michaels, upmarket flats in Jesmondine residential area in Lusaka and four Toyota Land Cruisers belonging to The Big Tree Investment Limited.

NPA public relations officer Chali Hambayi said the authority has scored a landmark in the fight against economic and financial crimes and successfully facilitated the forfeiture of high-value properties and colossal amounts of money.

Daily mail