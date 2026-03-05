Kabesha: Government Yet to Receive Lungu Appeal Grounds



By Ruth Chayinda



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says government has not yet received the grounds of appeal from the family of Sixth Republican President Edgar Lungu.





Mr. Kabesha, however, confirmed that a notice of appeal regarding the burial of the former President has been filed in the courts. He stressed that it is important for the matter to be resolved amicably.





Speaking in Lusaka today, Mr. Kabesha said this is why government and the Lungu family continue to hold negotiations regarding the burial arrangements.





He further urged the public to exercise caution when commenting on the matter.