KABESHA RAISES ALARM OVER SOCIAL MEDIA MISINFORMATION THREAT AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS





By: Gift Tembo



Justice sector leaders have called for stronger collaboration among prosecutors, electoral authorities, and law enforcement agencies to safeguard democracy and ensure credible elections ahead of Zambia’s 2026 general elections.





Speaking during the National Annual Prosecutors Conference, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha urged prosecutors to remain vigilant and uphold the rule of law as the country prepares for the polls.





He stressed that prosecutors play a critical role in protecting democratic space by ensuring that electoral offences such as hate speech, incitement to violence, and misconduct are prosecuted swiftly and fairly.





General Kabesha also warned that social media platforms are increasingly being used to spread misinformation and hate speech aimed at discrediting political opponents.





Meanwhile, Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri emphasized that prosecutors must uphold integrity, professionalism, and independence in discharging their constitutional mandate.





He said credible elections depend on strong institutions that enforce the law impartially.





Phiri highlighted achievements by the National Prosecution Authority, including the recruitment of 100 advocates to strengthen capacity, particularly in economic and financial crimes.



He added that prosecutors must adapt to emerging challenges such as technology-facilitated crimes during election periods.

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