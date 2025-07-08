KABESHA REMOVES SOUTH AFRICAN MINISTER FROM REPATRIATION LAW SUIT





THE Zambian government has removed South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, as a respondent in a matter it has sued the late former president Edgar Lungu’s family, over the repatriation of the former president’s mortal remains.





Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha wants the Minister of International Relations disjointed from the suit, as an interested party.





This is according to a notice of amendment filed in the Pretoria High Court yesterday.



“Take Notice that the Applicant intends to amend the Amended Notice of Motion and

Supplementary Founding Affidavit dated 2 July 2025 in the manner set out below:





1. By removing the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation as ninth Respondent and by deleting paragraph (a) on the last (signature) page thereof.



2. By deleting paragraphs 3.11 and 3.12 of the Applicant’s Supplementary Founding Affidavit,”the notice read in parts.

The paragraphs for removal read as follows:





“The Ninth Respondent is the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

being the Cabinet Minister who is entrusted with the formulation, promotion and execution of South Africa’s foreign policy and who assumes overall responsibility for all aspects of South Africa’s international relations in consultation with the President of the Republic of South Africa,”read the notice.





“The Ninth Respondent’s principal place of business is at OR Tambo Building, Soutpansberg Road, Rietondale, Pretoriawhose email

address are: mpongashas@dirco.gov.za; MokoenaMA@dirco.gov.za and

Molefet@dirco.gov.za.





No relief is sought against the Ninth Respondent who is cited herein only to the extent that he has an interest in the outcome of this Application.”





Kabesha notified the Pretoria High Court that the amendments shall be effected within 10 days if there will be no objection.



By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba